BlackLivesMatter, says brands in the US amidst a countrywide protest

Brands are encouraging people to be a part of the change

As protests and outrage spread across the US following George Floyd’s death, brands stepped up in unity to showcase their support towards the black community. Here’s how brands voiced their support through #BlackLivesMatter

Nike

Taking up a strong stand against racism, sportswear brand Nike encouraged people to be a part of the change rather than being mere spectators. “Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken away from us.. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change,” the brand’s campaign said. The campaign was also supported by Adidas.

Louis Vuitton

The luxury retail brand took to Twitter to showcase its support on #BlackLivesMatter. “Make a change. Freedom from Racism towards peace together,” the official Twitter handle read. Amid the protests, the luxury brand suffered as a group of protestors broke into the Louis Vuitton store with their faces covered in masks, stepping out with a luxury bag in their hands.

MAKE A CHANGE. FREEDOM FROM RACISM TOWARDS PEACE TOGETHER.#BlackLivesMatter Video by Julian Klincewicz commissioned by @virgilabloh, on the occasion of his inaugural season for #LouisVuitton. The film was exhibited as part of his Coming Of Age exhibition. pic.twitter.com/Dsjg7zuYaj — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) May 31, 2020

NYX Professional Makeup

Cosmetics brand NYX took to its social media platform to showcase its support on the issue. Through its simple creative, “It’s Not Ok” the brand wrote on its social media adding “.. and we are not okay. We stand with our black community.” NYX also announced that it would be donating towards the cause.

…and we’re not okay. We stand with our black community, and will be donating to the @MNFreedomFund and @Blklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/kuH8Lgby0m — NYX Pro Makeup US (@NyxCosmetics) May 30, 2020

Reebok

In order to showcase its solidarity, the brand said that it would not exist without the black community and neither would America exist without them. “To the black community: We see you. We stand in solidarity with you. This can no longer be the status quo,” the brand said on Twitter adding that humanity is above all.

To the black community:

We see you.

We stand in solidarity with you.

This can no longer be the status quo. pic.twitter.com/LpE7HHp3qU — Reebok (@Reebok) May 30, 2020

Amazon

In the fight against racism and injustice, Amazon, too showcased its support towards the black community. “The inequitable and brutal treatment of black people in our country must stop,” the company wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Maybelline

The New York based cosmetics brand voiced its support on its social media platforms as it announced a donation towards The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). “At Maybelline we believe in inclusivity, equality and justice for all,” the brand said.

At Maybelline we believe in inclusivity, equality and justice for all. Because of this, we will be donating to @naacp. Together we can make change happen. ❤ pic.twitter.com/vVrNY3Xd0A — Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) May 30, 2020

Under Armour

To showcase its support, Under Armour leveraged its Instagram handle stating ‘We Stand For Equality.’ “One playing field. One voice. One future where we’re truly equal. Because united, we win,” the brand wrote on its official handle.

Clinique

In order to showcase its support towards the black community, Clinique announced on its Instagram that the company condemns and does not tolerate racism, violence and hatred. “Racism and justice have no place here,” the brand’s campaign said.

Ben & Jerry’s

In its blog highlighting the importance of understanding systemic and institutionalized racism, Ben & Jerry’s talked about why all lives matter equally. “4 years ago, in the wake of Ferguson, we felt compelled to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. We’re heartbroken those words are just as relevant today. These racist and brutal attacks against our Black brothers and sisters must end,” the ice cream brand posted on its social media.

4 years ago, in the wake of Ferguson, we felt compelled to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement. We’re heartbroken those words are just as relevant today. These racist and brutal attacks against our Black brothers and sisters must end. #JusticeForFloyd https://t.co/7ngefmtqnu — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) May 27, 2020

Glossier

With an attempt to drive change, the beauty brand announced on Twitter that it will be donating towards organisations focused on combating racial injustice. “We stand in solidarity with the fight against systemic racism, white supremacy, and the historic oppression of the black community,” the brand said adding further that black lives matter.

