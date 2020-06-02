  • MORE MARKET STATS

#BlackLivesMatter Chapter 2: The US media takes to twitter in support of the movement

Published: June 2, 2020 11:49:11 AM

From Netflix to CBS, media houses stand tall and become vocal in their support for justice

Media brands from Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix to Warner Brothers and Disney stand in solidarity with the cause.

Around the world anti-racism protests have broken out in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Floyd was a 46 year old African-American man who died on May 25 after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The whole incident, which was recorded on camera, sparked a worldwide anti-racist protest with twitter going abuzz with #BlackLivesMatter and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd tweets. Showing solidarity with the cause, media brands from Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix to Warner Brothers and Disney joined the bandwagon with their tweets.

Amazon Prime Video

E-commerce giant’s over-the-top (OTT) platform took to twitter on May 31 to show its solidarity with the people of colour. In a tweet, the company said that it stands with the black community and its allies in the fight against racism and injustice.

Netflix

Netflix, on the other hand, urged people to be vocal about the injustice as only “to be silent is to be complicit.”

Facebook and Instagram

Social media company Facebook and Instagram also showed their solidarity for the people of colour by changing their logo. Where Facebook didn’t tweet anything but showed a silent solidarity by changing its cover picture and logo to black colour, Instagram went vocal on its solidarity by saying “We hear you, we see you and we are with you.”

 

Disney 

Walt Disney Company also showed its support and stance against racism by saying “We Stand Against Racism. We Stand With Inclusion.”

 

HBO

HBO posted a quote by American novelist James Baldwin, known for his work on racial and class distinction in America.

CBS

Commercial broadcast television and radio network CBS condemns all acts of racism and “senseless violence” through its tweet on twitter. 

Warner Brothers

WB on twitter posted a quote by Bryan Stevenson who is an American lawyer, social justice activist, founder/executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, urging people to speak up against injustice.

Read Also: #BlackLivesMatter, says brands in the US amidst a countrywide protest

