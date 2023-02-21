Blackcoffee.media appoints Russell Pinto as business head

Russell Pinto has been appointed as the new Business Head of Blackcoffee.media, a growth marketing and solutions company. He has over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

“Working with Blackcoffe.media is the sort of challenge I have been looking for. The performance marketing industry is highly competitive, and only results-driven teams succeed. I am eager to take on the challenge of building a winning team at Blackcoffee.media over the next phase of my career,” said Russell Pinto, business head, Blackcoffee.media



At Culture Machine, Russell began as a Team Lead and was progressively promoted to the role of Vice President of Audience Growth & Operations. In 2018, he was appointed as the vice president for Studios and Business Development, where he served as a producer for a number of marquee projects, including the Meme Boys web series on Sony LIV and various podcasts for Audible Suno.

Kirtan Mankad, co-founder, Blackcoffee.media, said, “Russell is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience and passion for success, and I am sure his deep understanding of the industry will be a valuable asset to our company and drive our growth to newer heights.”

