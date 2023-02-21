scorecardresearch
Blackcoffee.media appoints Russell Pinto as business head

Pinto has over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Blackcoffee.media
Blackcoffee.media names Russell Pinto as Business Head.

Russell Pinto has been appointed as the new Business Head of Blackcoffee.media, a growth marketing and solutions company. He has over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

“Working with Blackcoffe.media is the sort of challenge I have been looking for. The performance marketing industry is highly competitive, and only results-driven teams succeed. I am eager to take on the challenge of building a winning team at Blackcoffee.media over the next phase of my career,” said Russell Pinto, business head, Blackcoffee.media

At Culture Machine, Russell began as a Team Lead and was progressively promoted to the role of Vice President of Audience Growth & Operations. In 2018, he was appointed as the vice president for Studios and Business Development, where he served as a producer for a number of marquee projects, including the Meme Boys web series on Sony LIV and various podcasts for Audible Suno.

Kirtan Mankad, co-founder, Blackcoffee.media, said, “Russell is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience and passion for success, and I am sure his deep understanding of the industry will be a valuable asset to our company and drive our growth to newer heights.”

