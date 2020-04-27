Blackberrys launches digital campaign #RiseFromHome

Blackberrys is engaging consumers by sharing various tips on video conferencing etiquette, comfortable work from home wear

As working from home becomes a new everyday reality for people across the country, Blackberrys- a men’s clothing brand, has launched a new digital campaign #RiseFromHome, that encourages people to strike a balance between their personal and professional life as they work indoors.

With consumers spending more time at home, the campaign persuades people to invest in themselves continuously to become a better version. Moreover, it also encourages the audiences to make the best use of this phase by engaging in their passions whilst efficiently managing their professional life. “This campaign invites the audience to share their ‘Rise from Home’ stories by showcasing their productivity at work in sync with their interests. Apart from this, the brand is also sharing various tips on video conferencing etiquette, comfortable work from home wear to keep the audience engaged,” the brand said.

According to Riyaz Uddin, brand head, Blackberrys, with work from home becoming a new normal, the brand wanted to stitch a campaign that instills positivity in the minds of people. “Through this campaign we intend to celebrate, acknowledge and communicate the ‘Keep Rising’ story of the audience who are making the best use of their skills while managing work in the most contented manner,” he added.

In order to encourage participation, the brand is also acknowledging the most innovative ‘Rise from Home’ stories with a small token of appreciation. Furthermore, the campaign is being promoted extensively across the brand’s digital channels and through WhatsApp and email. The brand is also planning to extend this campaign with more engaging and inspiring content and contests.

Founded in 1991, Blackberrys has been a shop for formal, ceremonial, casual and hipster fashion wear with the brands Blackberrys Formal, Blackberrys Casuale and Urban. Present in over 350 cities in India, Blackberrys today operates more than 280 exclusive brand outlets and 800-plus multi-brand outlets.

