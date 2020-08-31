BKT Tires signs partnership deal with six IPL teams

This is not the first time that the company has entered into a sports partnership.

Indian multinational group Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires) has entered into a sponsorship agreement with six Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises namely Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, for the upcoming season. “Cricket is a very popular sport in India. Everyone loves the game, and we at BKT are unstoppable when it is about sport. We believe in sharing values such as resolution, fairplay, persistence, and self-confidence as well as the awareness of one’s limits,” Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director, BKT, said.

This is not the first time that the company has entered into a sports partnership. BKT was also a sponsorship partner of KFC Big Bash League (BBL) based on an agreement with Cricket Australia. Beyond cricket, the company was also promoting Pro Kabaddi League by partnering with Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba, Gujarat Fortune Giants, U.P Yoddha, Dabang Delhi, and Haryana Steelers Kabaddi in the 2019 season.

There are many sporting events that the multinational group from India supports and follows actively all over the world. For instance, BKT has been the official and exclusive Tire Manufacturer for Monster Jam, the American motor show, since 2014. BKT has also been title sponsor of several European football competitions, including the Serie BKT, the B football league in Italy, the Ligue 2 in France. Further, the company has become the Official Global Partner of LaLiga, the top tier Spanish football division. All sport events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by IMG Reliance who is the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India.

