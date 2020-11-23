BKT Tires partners with four clubs of the Indian Football League

Other than football, BKT will also be sponsoring Seregno Hockey 2012 and has entered into a premium partnership with EuroLeague Basketball.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT Tires) has partnered with four franchises of the upcoming edition of the Indian Football League. By partnering with ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Hyderabad FC, NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal, BKT mark’s its maiden association with professional football in India ahead of season 2020- 2021. Prior to this, the company was title sponsor of several European football competitions, including the Serie BKT, the B football league in Italy, the Ligue 2 BKT in France. BKT Tires was also the Official Global Partner of LaLiga. “Football is synonymous with bringing people together and inspiring character, something we deeply believe in at BKT. We, as a brand, have always passionately supported leading sports all over the world and it gives us great pleasure to be an integral part of such a grand football event in India,” Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director, BKT, said.

In India, apart from sponsoring six teams for the T20 Cricket League, BKT has also previously partnered with eight out of twelve teams of the country’s leading Kabaddi League for its 2019 edition and has also collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Premier League. BKT has been the Official and Exclusive Tire Manufacturer for Monster Jam, the thrilling American motor show, since 2014. It is also a partner of the KFC Big Bash League, Australia’s largest cricketing event, since September 2018. All sport events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by IMG Reliance, the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India.

Other than football, BKT will also be sponsoring Seregno Hockey 2012 and has entered into a premium partnership with EuroLeague Basketball. Further, the company was a sponsor for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Read Also: IPL 2020 viewership up by 23% versus last year, records 400 billion minutes of consumption: Star India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook