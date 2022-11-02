Bizongo names Tushar Kamat as chief business officer

Bizongo on Wednesday announced the appointment of former managing director, Accenture and CEO, Airtel Business, Tushar Kamat as chief business officer. In his new role, Kamat will be responsible for business strategies, partnerships, marketing, monetisation, growth and global expansion at Bizongo, the supply chain automation platform said in a statement.

“Kamat joins us at a very exciting juncture in our growth journey. We are confident that his strategic outlook and growth mindset will help us achieve profitable business growth and create value for our customers and vendors. His ability to deliver large-scale impact will enable us to scale our vision faster and digitally transform vendor management and the entire supply chain for MSMEs,” Aniket Deb, chief operating officer, Bizongo said.

As per the company, Kamat’s appointment comes at a critical juncture as Bizongo looks at entering the unicorn club in early 2023. He has more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership, scaling business growth, and enabling business transformation by developing go-to-market strategies for generating revenue.

Kamat has been associated with leading technology organisations such as SAP, Accenture, Airtel, and TCS. In his most recent role as field operating unit head for India Business at Automation Anywhere, he drove hyper-scale business growth by ~ 250% during the Covid era, the company added. He is also a co-founder and non-executive partner of Nyaasah Care LLP, a social start-up aimed at providing care with empathy for senior citizens leading a lonely life in India.

“I am confident to leverage my diverse experience to transform and grow Bizongo’s business in India and globally,” Kamat stated.

