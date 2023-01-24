Bizongo, a vendor digitisation platform for brands and enterprises, has onboarded Prasanth Nair as the new senior vice president of engineering in what comes as the company’s third senior-level appointment in the last six months.

Nair, who has over two decades of experience in technology, will be overseeing the innovation and technology of the company’s products, besides optimising the operational efficiency within Bizongo.

“Prasanth’s breadth of experience, passion for technology, and commitment to developing platforms and products that solve real-world problems make him fit with who we are and where we are going,” said Sachin Agrawal, co-founder & CEO, Bizongo.

Bizongo is amplifying its tech stack and introducing newer offerings to enable manufacturers and enterprises across verticals, such as textile, agriculture, consumer durables, FMCG, and metals, to expand their manufacturing potential and combat procurement challenges.

“Bizongo’s technology stack, with the application of innovative machine-learning, AI, and IoT drew me in and I knew I wanted to be part of this journey and shape this ecosystem which is future ready,” said Prasanth Nair.

Previously, Nair has led product strategy and engineering for companies including ClearTax, Yahoo, Amazon, Flipkart, and Lazada Group. Apart from the experience he brings under his belt across varied companies, he has also co-founded Bzaar, a B2B cross-border eCommerce platform.

He has also built and led engineering teams to deliver scalable technology and SaaS platforms for Fortune 50 and hyper-growth VC-backed technology companies.

