Bisleri signs a three-year deal with Delhi Capitals

Bisleri has announced its partnership with Delhi Capitals as the official hydration partner. As per the company, the three-year association will see Bisleri at the forefront of the hydration story and intensify its efforts toward appealing to the youth. The partnership is set to begin with this year’s cricketing season.

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our collaboration with Delhi Capitals is central to our advocacy of the importance of hydration and staying fit and healthy. With this association, we have now partnered with three of the leading sports franchises in the country.”

Dhiraj Malhotra, chief executive officer, Delhi Capitals, commented, “We are delighted to have Bisleri on board as our hydration partner for the next three IPL seasons. A household name, Bisleri is a good addition to the Delhi Capitals family. We welcome them aboard and look forward to a long and fruitful association.”

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, Wavemaker India, “The collaboration marks the continuation of Bisleri’s 50-year legacy with India’s most followed league. Our narrative of hydration during the cricket season continues here.”

With a lineage of 50 years, Bisleri continues to strengthen its hydration narrative by associating with the top-class teams of the season – Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. It is believed that the company has recently partnered with a series of marathons in the country and will continue its concentrated efforts toward building youth connect by driving the hydration narrative across multiple platforms.

