Bisleri rolls out its new campaign #SamajhdaarBisleriPeeteHai

The campaign has been conceptualised by 82.5 Communications

Bisleri has launched a new 360-degree integrated campaign, ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai’, to reinforce consumers’ trust and raise awareness on the difference between the original Bisleri and counterfeit alternatives in the market. Conceptualised by 82.5 Communications, the campaign is an effort to initiate and provoke the consumer to be vigilant and choose a trusted mineral water brand like Bisleri, and not just settle for any other variant that may not follow the same quality of stringent hygiene protocols.

The TVC features Bisleri’s Baadal and his thirsty rider. At a shop, the shopkeeper hands him a local brand of bottled water despite him asking for Bisleri. As the rider is about to drink the water, Baadal quickly intervenes and points out that what he is consuming may not be safe and directs him to a shop which sells the original Bisleri. The camel then declares, ‘Samajhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai’, embarrassing his rider.

Bisleri has always centered its focus on the consumers and created various brand milestones addressing critical needs, building knowledge and ensuring safety, Anjana Ghosh, director – marketing, Bisleri International Private Limited, said. “In the mineral water segment, all bottles seem equivalent but there is a stark difference in the production process and this is what we need to educate and trigger consumers to make the right choice. Being consumer friendly we have already introduced Bisleri@Doorstep service which will not only offer convenience to the consumers but also a reason for preference for the right choice – Bisleri Mineral Water and the campaign reiterates the same with the new theme – Samajhhdaar Bisleri Peete Hai,” she added further.

“While in the last campaign our samajhdaar camels knew that not every bottle of water is Bisleri, this time around the camels are set to underline that humans can sometimes be careless in choosing the correct bottled water. Besides taking good-humoured digs at humans, our camels also emphasise on the facts that make Bisleri a far superior choice,” Anuraag Khandelwal, executive creative director and creative head (Mumbai), 82.5 Communications, added.

Read Also: McDonald’s India announces Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook