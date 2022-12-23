Bisleri partners with Gujrat Titans as official hydration partner

Packaged drinking water brand Bisleri has announced its partnership with Gujrat Titans as its official hydration partner. According to the company, the brand has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season.

Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance, Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, said. “The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers’ health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth,” he added.

As per the company, Bisleri has partnered with some of the biggest marathons events in the country, in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. With a strong focus on continuing to associate with sporting events and athletes, Bisleri aims to drive the hydration narrative across multiple platforms, and build brand love and youth connect, it claimed.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook