Bisleri fortifies its local brand love strategy by partnering with Godfather 

With the recent success of RRR limited edition bottles, Bisleri partners with Super Good Films for its upcoming movie Godfather to engage with the local consumers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market. The association will see limited edition sets of 500ml, 1-litre and 2-litre bottles. These special edition bottles capture the essence of the movie Godfather on them.

The Tollywood industry is known for its larger-than-life showcase of movies, creating a strong affinity with local consumers. Superstar actors and movies have become a part of the consumers’ life where they treasure them. The movie Godfather stars legendary and iconic actors Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan along with today’s popular actor Nayanthara. Bisleri’s association with Godfather will help strengthen brand love amongst the local audience, creating consumer excitement and enthusiasm around the movie.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Movies are an integral part of the Indian consumer’s everyday life. Our strategy of associating with blockbuster movies is to spur exciting conversations amongst consumers and create local brand love. Through this association with Godfather, we hope to bolster and enhance our consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market.”

N V Prasad from Super Good Films said, “Bisleri and Godfather are a perfect union as the title and concept of the movie synergise well with the iconic brand that has a mass appeal. We are optimistic that this association will become a rage amongst the audience of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets who would like to own a limited edition Godfather Bisleri bottle.”

The association with Super Good Films for Godfather will be promoted through multiple platforms, including digital, social media and Bisleri branded trucks. The limited edition Godfather bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets as well as on the Bisleri @Doorstep App.

