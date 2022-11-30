Bisk Farm ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for new TVC

Biscuit and bakery brand Bisk Farm has announced naming actor Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for its Googly range of biscuits. In this new endeavour, the company has launched its ‘Taste with a Twist’ television commercial (TVC) campaign featuring Roshan.

Bisk Farm was regarded as the category disruptor when we launched our Googly range of biscuits and as the name symbolises, Arpan Paul, executive chairman, SAJ Food, said. “We look forward to our association with Hrithik Roshan for our latest TVC and we are confident that the new campaign will be loved by consumers across the country,” he added.

The TVC shows Hrithik readying for action when suddenly, on taking the first bite of Googly biscuit, something strange happens to him. The Googly bite makes his body twist almost instantly and he involuntarily breaks into dance moves never done before. Then the video finds its way to social media, and fans begin making reels, copying his dance steps as it goes viral.

