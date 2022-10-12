Bira 91 to acquire The Beer Café

Bira 91 has agreed to acquire alco-beverage retail chain, The Beer Café. With this move, Bira 91 aims to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India’s first large scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions as provided under the transaction agreements.

According to the terms, Bira 91 will leverage its infrastructure, experience, and expansion capabilities to further refine The Beer Café’s strong operating model. As per the company, Rahul Singh, CEO, and founder, The Beer Café will continue to lead the brand’s operations and take the complete responsibility of the newly formed restaurant vertical.

The Beer Café has a strong consumer base that is loyal and passionate towards the brand, Rahul Singh, founder, and CEO, The Beer Café, said. “We have a strong operating model, and by leveraging on the strengths of Bira 91, we will be able to enhance the consumer experience and take the brand to newer heights. The neutrality of The Beer Café brand offering the most variety of beers remains intact,” he added.

According to the alco-beverage brand, the coming together of Bira 91 and The Beer Café is a perfect match as it brings together two brands with complementary cultures, consumers, and market opportunities. The Beer Café has a presence of 33 outlets in 15 cities across tier 1, tier 2, tier 3 cities at key locations including malls, high street and transit hubs.

Both Bira 91 and The Beer Café were conceived with the same intent of evangelising and elevating the beer experience in the country and with this acquisition, the two companies aim to catalyse the growth of beer culture in India, Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO, stated. “Having known Singh for several years now and seeing his journey closely, I am confident that he will continue to work towards taking the beer culture deeper in the country and scale our restaurants vertical to new heights,” he highlighted.

The future of Bira 91’s restaurant vertical will involve a combination of strengthening The Beer Café’s offerings with its expertise while continuing to expand the Bira 91 Taproom experience to increase the base of Bira 91 loyalists.

