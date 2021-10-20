Bira 91 rolls out its first 360-degree campaign ‘Make Play with Flavors’

Bira 91 has been growing at a 150% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016-2021, the company claimed.

Beer company Bira 91 has rolled out its first 360-degree campaign, ‘Make Play with Flavors’. With this campaign, Bira91 wants to strengthen its premium positioning and encourage consumers to be more ‘creative, playful and flavourful’ at a time when it is scaling up its portfolio of flavours across the country. Through seven films, the campaign depicts several occasions such as a wedding, an intimate evening with a loved one, night out with close friends, and partying on a weekend that are brought alive by a Bira 91 variant. The 360-degree campaign will be amplified across platforms including TV, radio, digital.

“Consumers think of us as creative and playful, and therefore, we chose animation as our storytelling medium, perhaps the first beer brand to do so globally. We wanted the films to have longevity – something that you can watch again and again, and not be bored of it. Given that we have seven beers, each different from the other, we decided that it was not possible to tell the story of each with just one film. Therefore, we created seven films,” Deepak Sinha, VP, marketing, Bira 91, said.

Bira 91 has been growing at a 150% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2016-2021, it said in a statement. The company has grown by two times compared to pre-Covid levels and has tripled its market share in the last two years, it claimed. Moreover, the company is run rating at an annualised revenue of over Rs 1000 crore, the statement added. It expects consumers to spend over Rs 2000 crore on Bira 91 products this year.

“For this generation of consumers, beer means flavour, and we deliver on that promise. More than seven pints of Bira 91 are enjoyed every second of every day and night and as we scale up, and bring our flavourful portfolio to the entire country, it was time for us to embark on our first major campaign. “Make Play with Flavors” is a call to action to be more experimental, creative and playful – and to explore more flavours in everything, including the beers that you drink,” Ankur Jain, founder and CEO, Bira 91, stated.

