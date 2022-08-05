Bira 91 appoints Meghna Agrawal as chief financial officer

Beer brand Bira 91 has appointed Meghna Agrawal as the chief financial officer and senior vice president – finance. In this new role, Agrawal will drive the global finance function at Bira 91 and will be a key partner in the strategic direction of the business and build the company for its next phase of growth.

“Meghna Agrawal’s strong track record in leadership roles in the finance function at the largest listed alcobev player in India, as well as her experience in global markets will be valuable in steering Bira 91 in its next phase of growth as the most profitable alcobev company in India, with global quality financial processes. I look forward to a strong partnership with her as we steer the company through this phase,” Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO, Bira 91, said.

Prior to joining Bira 91, Agrawal was VP – finance at Diageo India and spent nearly a decade in various finance leadership roles in the company. Under her leadership, Diageo India went through a significant transition improving profitability, return on capital, and establishing global quality business processes. In various roles at the organisation, Agrawal was responsible for strategic planning, financial controls, business partnering, and the treasury functions at Diageo. Prior to Diageo India, She spent nearly two years at the Diageo HQ in London and was part of the deal team that acquired the United Spirits business in India, and the reverse IPO thereafter. After completing the acquisition, Agrawal drove value creation through synergies between the two businesses. Prior to her MBA, she spent nearly a decade in Singapore and worked in technology consulting.

“I have been an admirer of how the company has revolutionised the beer category in India and has been a leader in innovation. I look forward to working with the larger team to deliver on its ambition, fast-track growth, and create value for all stakeholders,” Meghna Agrawal stated.

Bira 91 claims to have been growing at an average CAGR of nearly 110% over the last decade and is now present in over 600 cities and 18 countries across the globe. Bira 91 has built a diverse portfolio of beers, one for every occasion, and aims to drive the global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. The company also offers branded merchandise across categories such as glassware, apparel, and gifts, to make every day a lot more playful.

