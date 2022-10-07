Bioderma launches its ‘Pink October’ campaign for breast cancer prevention

There is a deep-set lack of awareness around the early warning signs of breast cancer in India, which leads to late diagnosis, Roshan Kunder, head marketing and e-commerce, India, NAOS (Bioderma), said.

Dermatological brand Bioderma has announced the launch of its new campaign, ‘Pink

October’ in an effort to raise awareness on breast cancer. According to the company, the campaign aims to raise awareness, inform, communicate, and promote early detection of breast cancer.

There is a deep-set lack of awareness around the early warning signs of breast cancer in India, which leads to late diagnosis, Roshan Kunder, head marketing and e-commerce, India, NAOS (Bioderma), said. “We aim to inspire young women and encourage them to live a breast healthy lifestyle. This digitally driven campaign featuring testimonials from cancer survivors is an attempt towards creating a larger impact by reinforcing the need to promote early detection of the risk symptoms and educating people on the precaution and cure process,” he added.

The campaign features video of cancer survivors from different walks of life, sharing their stories and expressing the importance of early detection and support in this ordeal namely – Audrey Allain, clinical psychologist and head of the psychology department at Institut Rafaël, France, Séverine, founder of Dégom’ Crab Association, France, Delphine from Belgium, Vanessa, member of Geneti Cancer Association, France, Laura, micro-influencer with metastatic breast cancer, England and Victoria, deputy chair for Europa Donna UK, the Breast Cancer Coalition, England. In this video, they are seen conveying the importance of putting the patients at the center of the care pathway, laying emphasis on the need of early detection of this very prevalent cancer. The survivors also urged women to self-examine themselves once a month for any early signs, to visit their doctor regularly, and highlighted that 90% of early stage breast cancers are curable, often with treatments that conserve the breast.

“With the launch of this campaign, we aim to valorise Bioderma’s commitment to raise awareness of the importance of Pink October and breast cancer early detection, ensuring that the message is sent out loud and clear and the taboo around breast cancer is dispelled,” Kunder stated further.

