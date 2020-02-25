Bio-Oil launches #BigLittleSteps campaign, featuring Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput

The brand aims to inspire moms-to-be to stay fit and help them focus on self-care and self-love.

Bio-Oil has launched its latest #BigLittleSteps campaign along with a 1km Pregathon, featuring Bollywood celebrities Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput. Through this campaign, the brand aims to inspire moms-to-be to stay fit and help them focus on self-care and self-love.

According to the company, Bio-Oil had organised a 1km Pregathon with an intent to inspire to-be-mothers to take #BigLittleSteps towards motherhood by understanding the importance of self-care and staying fit throughout the pregnancy. The company claims that the event, held on February 23, witnessed 375 to-be-mothers participate in the Pregathon. Moreover, post the Pregathon, the brand organised a collective baby shower for all, including foot massages, a wholesome brunch spread, and a lucky draw for 3 mothers who won a pre-natal photoshoot. The brand also hosted an open interaction with Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput, whereby they exchanged their experiences and asked questions related to motherhood.

Bio-Oil has always partnered with and celebrated women in their journey towards motherhood, be it through products or ideas, Suchit Bansal, business head, premium and digital personal care business, Marico Limited. “Pregathon is one such campaign where we are urging them to celebrate this beautiful phase of their lives, and stretch the imagination of what’s possible. Our association with Neha Dhupia and Mira Rajput is keeping in mind that participating mothers-to-be can resonate with them and would love to hear their experience first-hand,” he elaborated.

Marico is a consumer products company which specialises in the global beauty and wellness space. During 2018-19, Marico recorded a turnover of about Rs 73.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa. Besides Bio-Oil, Marico owns a host of products including Parachute, Parachute Advansed, Saffola, among others. As per the company, the international consumer products portfolio contributes to about 22% of the Group’s revenue, with brands like Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancée, Caivil, Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Sedure, Thuan Phat and Isoplus.

