Bingo! partners with Nodwin Gaming for Dreamhack 2022

Snacks brand Bingo! has announced its partnership with Nodwin Gaming, as the official snacking partner for Dreamhack 2022. Through this collaboration, the brand wants to highlight its interest in and support for the e-sports community, it claimed.

Gaming has always been at the forefront of the activities that the youth enjoy and Bingo! aspires to be the preferred snacking partner for the gaming community, Aishwarya Pratap Singh, head of marketing – snacks, noodles, pasta, ITC Ltd, said. “DreamHack has a strong track record and a large fan base, and we at Bingo! hope to deliver an exciting gaming experience to the fans jointly. This collaboration will have fans and industry professionals interact with and learn from experts in the e-sports fraternity, while also growing with it,” he added.

The company also stated that it has created a meet-and-greet zone where e-sports enthusiasts and fans will get an opportunity to interact with their favourite gaming influencers. Moreover, the brand has stated that it will host several activities for the event attendees.

