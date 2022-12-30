Bingo! named as official snacking partner for Sunburn Goa 2022

The snacking brand from ITC Ltd, Bingo! has been announced as the official snacking partner for Sunburn Goa 2022. According to the company, Bingo! has set up an exclusive experience zone called the Snack Shack where its latest launch, Bingo! Cheese Nachos Flavour is being showcased to users, who can create a customised Bingo! Nachos Tray, have a unique experience of being in a life-size Nachos Pit as well as create a 180-degree video.

This concerns the 16th edition of the music festival, which is organised by Percept, that is being held in Vagator, Goa. It has 6 different stages with a line up of over 100 stellar music artistes from genres such as Drum n Bass, Trap, House, Electronic, Trance, Hardstyle and Techno. Additionally, Mad Angles is also present in this experience centre with a headbanging machine where the user’s head motion is tapped through electronic sensors as they go to-and-fro.

Also Read Croma unveiled as exclusive official electronics partner for Sunburn festival

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook