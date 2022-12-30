scorecardresearch
Users will be able to create a customised Bingo! Nachos Tray

Written by BrandWagon Online
Bingo! named as official snacking partner for Sunburn Goa 2022
The Bingo! Snack Shack experience zone will be there for all festival attendees till 30 December 2022.

The snacking brand from ITC Ltd, Bingo! has been announced as the official snacking partner for Sunburn Goa 2022. According to the company, Bingo! has set up an exclusive experience zone called the Snack Shack where its latest launch, Bingo! Cheese Nachos Flavour is being showcased to users, who can create a customised Bingo! Nachos Tray, have a unique experience of being in a life-size Nachos Pit as well as create a 180-degree video.

This concerns the 16th edition of the music festival, which is organised by Percept, that is being held in Vagator, Goa. It has 6 different stages with a line up of over 100 stellar music artistes from genres such as Drum n Bass, Trap, House, Electronic, Trance, Hardstyle and Techno. Additionally, Mad Angles is also present in this experience centre with a headbanging machine where the user’s head motion is tapped through electronic sensors as they go to-and-fro.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 02:38:39 pm