Binance granted registration as virtual asset services provider in Spain

Binance, the global blockchain services provider, announced that its Spanish subsidiary, Moon Tech Spain, S.L., has been granted registration as a virtual asset services provider (VASP) by the bank of Spain.

This registration will allow Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules.

“Effective regulation is essential for the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies. We have invested significantly in compliance and introduced AMLD 5 and 6 compliant tools and policies to ensure that our platform remains the safest and most trustworthy in the industry,” Changpeng Zhao (CZ), founder and CEO, Binance, said.

Moon Tech Spain was granted registration by the Bank of Spain on July 7, 2022. “Following this registration, we will significantly expand our team and operations in Spain to make our services more accessible to everyone. Over the coming years we will be hiring local talent to serve the Spanish-speaking market and helping to grow the local crypto ecosystem,” Quim Giralt, director of Binance, Spain, stated.

