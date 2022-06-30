Binance brings Khaby Lame as brand ambassador

Binance has partnered with Khaby Lame, the Italian Senegalese creator who grew to fame through his viral TikTok videos, to join as a global brand ambassador. Binance will partner with Khaby to increase Web3 awareness and adoption.

Lame has become a cultural icon and one of the most entertaining creators globally – His charm and sense of humor, will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption, James Rothwell, global vice president of marketing, Binance said. “With so much nuance around Web3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Lame on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space,” he added.

Lame became a sensation for his spin on “life hack” videos, navigating overly complicated scenarios without saying a word while doing the famous “Khaby move.” As per the company, he will use his signature style to tackle some of the misperceptions around Web3 in this multi-year partnership. Lame will also partner on exclusive NFT collections with Binance.

“I consider my followers as my family, and I am always looking for new challenges and interesting content to share with them. I’ve been curious about Web3 for some time and jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone,” Lame stated.

Lame is currently the most-followed creator on TikTok, with more than 142 million followers on the platform, and 78 million followers on Instagram.

Binance is the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume, the company said.

