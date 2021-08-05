Bikry app ropes in Vinay Pathak as its brand ambassador

The brand claims to have already onboarded 50,000 businesses onto its platform across India

Bikry app, by Bizrise Technologies, has roped in actor Vinay Pathak as its digital brand ambassador. As part of this association, he will be seen promoting the importance of the digitalisation of Indian retail shops and all the useful features of Bikry app on online platforms, the company said in a statement.

Bikry app will leverage the association with Vinay Pathak through digital marketing. The brand claims to have already onboarded 50,000 businesses onto its platform across India and aims to serve over one million businesses by the end of 2021.

“Vinay Pathak truly signifies a vibrant and positive attitude, and his presence certainly can’t go unnoticed. We really wish the same for Bikry app and want more and more people to notice our brand and the benefit it brings to small and medium businesses,” Abhishek Bhayana, founder, Bikry app, said on the association.

Incepted in 2019, Bikry is the brainchild of two young entrepreneurs, Himanshu Garg and Abhishek Bhayana. The direct to consumer platform was conceptualised with an aim to support entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to leverage the power of the internet to serve their customers. Available on the Google Playstore, the Bikry app provides businesses with their online catalogue in the form of a website integrated with payment gateways and over shipping options. It offers retailers and small business owners an end-to-end digital solution from managing daily operations, promotion, sales, payment to delivery and shipping services across India. It allows offline businesses to sell their products and services online via their digital store using the Bikry application by registering, uploading their product/services, and sharing across different channels such as WhatsApp, social media or SMS.

