BikeWo brings Venkatesh Daggubati on board as strategic investor and brand ambassador

Following this association, BikeWo will be looking to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different states of India

Hyderabad-based BikeWo has announced a partnership with actor Venkatesh Daggubati. As a part of the collaboration, Venkatesh Daggubati has now become a strategic investor in the company with an undisclosed amount of investment and has also been appointed as BikeWo’s lead brand ambassador.

Following this association, BikeWo will be looking to expand its EV servicing and charging network across different states of India while leveraging Venkatesh Duggibati’s personal brand and by collaborating with him for a series of marketing, outreach and brand promotion activities, the company said in an official statement. “This will be a long-term collaboration that will help the brand to grow and scale in order to meet its ambitious target of installing 20,000 EV charging points pan-India by 2025,” it added.

Venkatesh’s faith and trust in BikeWo are an inspiration for us, and going forward, we will be working closely with him on a number of strategic aspects, Vidhyasagar Reddy, co-founder and chief operating officer, BikeWo said. “Furthermore, his association with the brand marks a whole new chapter in BikeWo’s commitment to young Indians in the realisation of their dreams and aspirations by serving simple and delightful two wheeler service experiences, creating infrastructure for EV with battery swapping and charging points, and enabling entrepreneurship opportunities to BikeWo’s ever-growing network of dealer-partners,” Reddy elaborated.

“I look forward to walking the futuristic EV adoption journey with BikeWo, and I’m committed to doing my bit in helping the brand in realising its vision,” Daggubati said on the association.

Read Also: Network Advertising wins the integrated mandate for AcneStar and Health OK

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook