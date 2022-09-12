Bikayi unveils its new brand identity – BIK

Bikayi has unveiled its new brand identity, BIK. The company aims to make brands limitless and help them leverage the power of conversational marketing with BIK. Catering to more discerning customers as the company moves upmarket, the look and feel of the brand logo has also evolved. Fast pivoting to conversational commerce, the aim is to create a new-age brand that is warm, friendly, energetic, innovative, and knowledgeable yet professional.

Based on substantial insights from our users, we understood that merchants and brands require new marketing channels which reach out to prospective customers while retaining the current ones, Sonakshi Nathani, co-founder and CEO, BIK, said. “Today, we are much more than a platform for e-commerce brands and as we continue to reinvent ourselves, we have expanded our product portfolio with BIK. The focus towards large e-commerce D2C brands using our marketing tool BIK was an organic choice and an ideal step towards strengthening our footprint,” she added.

According to the company, today businesses and e-commerce platforms are unable to effectively engage with customers through traditional channels such as SMS, emails, and advertorials among others. With enhanced technological penetration, more consumers are looking at personalised messaging and curated products. There is a 70% higher probability of customers making purchases, leading to higher conversions when they are offered a personalised experience. To tap into this tremendous potential, BIK aims to help brands drive traffic and re-engage their customers. In alignment with Bikayi’s vision, BIK will help businesses and brands effectively reach out to intelligently segmented audiences and create trust among them with verified WhatsApp accounts and drive maximum ROI.

“With technological penetration and more customers looking out to engage in personalised offerings, the brands across the world are reinventing themselves to utilise assets at their disposal in the best way possible. The new brand identity, BIK, reflects these industry trends and has been curated with utmost care to help brands increase their ROIs,” Ashutosh Singla, co-founder and CTO, Bik, stated.

BIK claims that the brands will be able to re-engage with lapsed customers and encourage them to complete their purchases. Building on the trust and credibility offered by the brands, BIK will help companies strike a stronger connect with buyers with each purchase, backed by personal touch.

