Bikano to increase its workforce by 10-15% in the next 2-3 years

Bikano continued its hiring spree, particularly in Hyderabad and the Northeast region, to increase the company’s overall headcount by 10% in 2022.



The company intends to add to its workforce. The upcoming hiring process would constitute lateral hiring as well as recruiting freshers. A combination of hiring would feature in the coming years with an eye on addressing the seasonal surge in production and demand, said the company.

Adding more SKUs for a larger range of products in the company’s portfolio has been the go-to strategy, stated the company. With a view to improving its market share, ramping up production at several plants in Delhi/NCR and the south Indian market, especially Hyderabad, has become a top priority for the company. This ramping up is set to catalyze large-scale hiring across plants and facilities. Furthermore, in addition to the hiring of experienced manpower, many trainees across functional areas including sales and manufacturing are expected to be onboarded for the Hyderabad plant.

The company also runs a six-month orientation program called Apni pathshala to train newly hired employees. Post-training, a substantial number of hires are deployed on-site as a part of the field sales force backed by support and senior managerial staff present at corporate offices.

“In the New Year, as the inflationary trends as well as the broader slowdown headwinds ease further, we will expand our product portfolio with new and innovative offerings as well as SKUs. This means that we will only step up our hiring and recruitment drive further looking to increase our total workforce by as much as 10-15% in the coming two or three years,” said Mr. Manish Aggarwal, director Bikano.

“Existing team is retained based on their performance. At the same time, we are hiring fresh and talented workforce” added Aggarwal

