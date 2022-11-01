Bikano sponsors Dabang Delhi for Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

For Pro Kabaddi League, Bikano was named as the sponsor for the Dabang Delhi team. With this partnership, the Bikano logo will feature on the right sleeves of Team Dabang Delhi’s competition t-shirts throughout the duration of this season. Moreover, the logo will be put across all in-stadium branding collateral and also across above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL) and digital branding, the brand added.

The popularity of the Dabang Delhi team is growing with every match, Sanjeev Wadhwa, head of sales, Bikano, said. “ We are confident that it will bring good visibility to our brand,” he added.

For Wadhwa, the company is running a high-frequency advertising campaign around Bikano Bhujia across several television channels, social media and on-ground platforms. Through the sponsorship, the brand aims to elevate the #HumseBehtarBhujiaKoJaaneKaun campaign. “This addition will help us further consolidate the brand awareness that we have created over the years. We are focused to connect with our existing consumers and showcasing our Bhujia category to new consumers.” he highlighted.

