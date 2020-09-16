Bigg Boss rolls out new brand campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

Reality show Bigg Boss, which is set to air its latest edition from October 3, has rolled out a new brand campaign Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawaab. Through the new brand campaign, COLORS is set to give viewers a peek into the regular life through various innovative engagements. The broadcaster claims to have restructured its promotional strategy due to a shift in the marketing paradigm to generate maximum talkability and engagement. “By creating different zones in the Bigg Boss House, like a movie hall, mall, spa, and dining area , we have magnified the theme of the show, ‘Ab paltega bhi scene, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawaab.’ It also allows us to further our brand engagement and strike a better consumer connect,” Sapangeet Rajwant, head – marketing, and digital – Hindi mass entertainment and head of brand solutions, Viacom 18 said.

Conceptualised by advertising agency Leo Burnett, the campaign highlights how this year robbed us of our freedom, limited our entertainment avenues, and forced us to live in a confined environment without actually being able to enjoy the normal aspects of life. But the new season of Bigg Boss will serve as an antidote to the viewers’ humdrum and fuel their lives with unlimited entertainment, drama, and emotions. The promos of the show have also been interestingly shot and they showcase Salman Khan mopping the floor resonating with everyone’s sentiment of being bound by the household chores. In the next one, he is seen sitting in a theatre relishing popcorn while watching a movie signifying that 2020 might have put a brake on our entertainment outings but Bigg Boss will give it a befitting response by bringing ‘Manoranjan’ back into our lives. In the recent promo, he is seen depicting that Bigg Boss will break the chain of monotony and boredom and set the ball of entertainment rolling once again.

For Dheeraj Sinha, managing director, india, chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, the unveiling of the latest season of Bigg Boss is not just an unveiling of yet another show, it is a statement that the people are standing up to adversity and ready for a change of scene. “In terms of the sheer package, this year’s show is designed to be even more entertaining, a befitting reply to all the drama that this year has subjected us to. Just that in the case of Bigg Boss, this is the drama that we are eagerly looking forward to. The launch campaign for Bigg Boss this year, captures this sentiment of a comeback,” he added.

“This year, the challenge of creating a campaign for Bigg Boss, felt even bigger. But we knew if we ended up doing something that helped people feel positive about themselves and life, we would have done the correct thing for Bigg Boss as well. As a result, we knew we had to upturn the scene altogether,” Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett, said in a statement.

