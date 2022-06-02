Bigbasket gets Rs 350 crore from its holding company

Tata-owned Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited, which operates online grocery platform Bigbasket, has received a capital infusion of Rs 350 crore from holding company Supermarket Grocery Supplies Pvt Ltd, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.

The capital was raised against 3.5 crore shares with each share priced at Rs 100, the filings showed. The investment was approved on May 24, 2022.

This comes a month after Bigbasket had raised Rs 1,000 crore from its holding company.

Last year, Tata Digital had announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BigBasket. Tata Digital has acquired about 64.3% of the total share capital of Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the business-to-business vertical of the e-grocer, through a combination of primary and secondary acquisitions.

