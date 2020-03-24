bigbasket acquires micro delivery startup DailyNinja

bbdaily will now have access to DailyNinja’s network of 2000 milkman partners spread across India

Online grocery store bigbasket has acquired the online milk delivery app DailyNinja to expand its presence in the subscription based delivery space in the country. The association will further boost bigbasket’s reach to 1,10,000 customers transacting daily at the DailyNinja app.

According to the online grocer, bbdaily makes about 1,60,000 deliveries per day including a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, dairy & eggs and a vast array of daily essentials like breakfast cereals, tender coconut, personal care and baby care products etc. Furthermore, bbdaily will now have access to DailyNinja’s network of 2000 milkman partners spread across India. Business with small traders is a key and growing part of bigbasket’s business, Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO, bigbasket said. “We also aim to improve delivery productivity and achieve breakeven much sooner than planned,” he added.

The merger with bigbasket will be an opportunity for DailyNinja to grow its business to two times within a month by leveraging bb’s supply chain capabilities, according to the Bangalore-based milk delivery app. The acquisition will further benefit DailyNinja’s customers in accessing bbdaily’s non-milk range. “DailyNinja currently has a large network of milkman partners which will enable us to expand our offerings under bbdaily. Our relationship with the key national brands as well as the supply chain built over the years will help us deliver strong value propositions to them,” Menon elaborated.

bigbasket has been focusing on growing its subscription business to serve the recurring consumption needs of its customers at low delivery costs. The acquisition will enable the brand to grow its bbdaily business by c.150%-200% over the next 12 months, the Alibaba-backed online grocery platform said in a statement.

