Big Trunk Communications wins the SEO mandate for Aster Labs

Big Trunk Communications has won the SEO marketing mandate for Aster Labs. As per the mandate, the agency will work closely with the diagnostic centre to help them attain their SEO marketing objectives. The mutual goal of this association is to enhance the brands presence on digital platforms through strategic search engine optimisation. Big Trunk Communications won the mandate after a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Big Trunk Communications is known for their innovative SEO strategies that help improve keyword rankings of several renowned brands, Anindya Chowdhury, COO, Aster Labs (India and GCC), said. “Being a growing diagnostics network, our aim is to top the search results through data-driven search engine optimization. With Big Trunk Communications approach of adopting new-age SEO techniques in the ever-evolving digital world, we are hoping to achieve outstanding results,” he added.

For Bharat Subramaniam, managing director, Big Trunk Communications, in the past one year, there has been a growing competition in the diagnostics segment, which is why making a brands presence felt online through search engine optimisation has become vital. “We feel privileged to work for top brands across a wide spectrum of businesses, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands. As a part of the mandate, Team Big Trunk will work towards making Aster Labs synonymous with pathology centers in India by implementing result-oriented search engine optimisation strategies along with medical content creation for their website. Looking forward to making big happen together,” he stated.

Big Trunk Communications is a digital integrated marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai, with branches in Delhi and Bangalore. With a vision to ensure seamless integration across digital, creative, and media services, this 360-degree agency aims to execute impactful and result-oriented marketing campaigns for its patrons.

