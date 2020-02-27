Big Trunk Communications wins digital mandate for H & R Johnson India

Big Trunk Communication specialises in conceptualising and executing 360-degree digital marketing projects

H & R Johnson India has roped in Big Trunk Communication for the digital mandate of the brand. With this win, Big Trunk Communication will help the tile company in enhancing customer experience and and process innovation to help the brand attain end-to-end digital transformation and achieve new heights in the growing digital marketing space. “The association with Big Trunk Communication is aimed to strengthen our digital abilities, build social engagement and generate leads,” Dinesh Vyas, senior vice president marketing, H & R Johnson India, stated.

According to the company, Big Trunk Communication won the mandate post multi agency pitch due to its specialisation in conceptualising and executing 360-degree digital marketing projects as well as its creative approach, consumer understanding and ability to deliver solutions at a rapid pace.

As per Bharat Subramaniam, managing director, Big Trunk Communications, the integration with H & R Johnson India will add scale to the depth of the services while helping the agency grow even further. “This acquisition is an incredible opportunity for the team, and we look forward to adding value to this association,” he added.

Big Trunk Communications is an integrated digital marketing agency in Mumbai with a vision of building equal prowess across digital, creative and media. Within a span of six years, this agency has worked with social media campaigns for brands across industries and sectors. The company has managed to cross milestones and set benchmarks across diverse product categories such as luxury, retail, fashion and clothing, food and beverages, education, media and entertainment, realty, BFSI, e-commerce and pharmacy. The clients Big Trunk Communications is associated with Reliance, TimesPro, &TV, Zee Café, IndiaBulls, Phoenix Marketcity, Discovery Kids, among others.

Founded in 1958, H&R Johnson, India is one of the largest players in India today in lifestyle solutions with a diverse range of offerings in tiles, bathroom products, engineered marble and quartz.

