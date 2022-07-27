Big Trunk Communications bags the digital mandate for Madhur Sugar

Digital integrated marketing agency BigTrunk Communications has bagged the digital mandate for Madhur Sugar. This recent collaboration aims at strategically driving and executing an effective 360-degree digital marketing campaign to create impactful and adequate brand awareness for the company. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for media planning and buying, digital creative and advertising, and social media management. A creative outlook the overall approach will help promote the quality aspect of the brand and thus resulting in greater trust.

“We were on the lookout for a digital agency that understands our audience, not just the demographics and interests, but softer aspects like their aspirations, motivations and bottlenecks, and has the maturity and expertise to play a pivotal role in helping Madhur Sugar bring sweetness into the lives of our audience,” Satbir Sindhu, president – marketing and OD, said.

“In our interaction with the Team Big Trunk Communications, we were impressed with their understanding and fresh perspective. We believe they have what it takes and will be able to address our requirements with their data-driven yet creatively intriguing approach. Hoping to take this association further to strengthen Madhur Sugar’s brand presence and also as creating memorable experiences across digital touchpoints”, he added.

For Akhil Nair, CEO, BigTrunk Communications,Madhur Sugar is a name synonymous to quality and trust in the packaged refined sugar segment. “Over the years, it has rapidly made its way into Indian households and hearts across geographies. Considering the growing market presence and popularity, it’s truly a privilege to partner with such a trusted brand in its category. We look forward to working on memorable digital marketing campaigns that create the right impact, drive engagement, conversations and brand consideration. We believe that our data-driven and customer-centric approach will help the brand grow and reach the next level,” he added.

Launched in 2007, Madhur Sugar is a retail brand from Shree Renuka Sugars. It is a publicly listed company that manufactures sugar that is pure, hygienic, and meets international standards. Within five years of its inception, Madhur claims to have registered a CAGR of 46%. Madhur is widely available at regional departmental stores in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Indore, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jalandhar. It also has a prominent place on the shelves of prestigious food chains and food malls.

R

Read Also: British Paints rolls out new campaign with fresh brand colours

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook