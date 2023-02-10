Big tech advertising revenue should be available with media: Sushil Kumar Modi 

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday suggested that big techs like Facebook, Google and YouTube, should be made to share advertising revenue, they earn from posting news reports, with media companies who are the original content creators.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the House, he said newspapers and TV channels have been losing on advertising revenue after the entry of big technology companies. He said print and electronic media companies spend thousands of crores of rupees on news content creation.

The main source of income of traditional print and electronic media is advertising revenue, he said with the emergence of tech companies, a large chunk of advertising revenue was moving towards them.

Citing data, he said Google India’s income from advertisement during 2021-22 was Rs 24,927 crore and that of Facebook was Rs 16,189 crore, which were 75 per cent more over the preceding year.

“These big techs do not spend money for content creation. But show the readymade content for free,” he said.

The senior BJP leader stressed there is a need to mandate such companies to share the revenue income with original news content creators. A provision in this regard should be made in the proposed Digital India Act. He also said that laws in this regard have already been enacted by countries, including Australia.

Also Read Financepeer becomes LEO1; announces new brand identity and logo

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook