BIG FM’s content library to be available on Spotify

Big FM hosts a number of shows such as Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, Yaadon ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra among others

Private radio station Big FM has collaborated with audio streaming platform Spotify for a content partnership that makes BIG FM’s content accessible to crores of listeners in India and worldwide. The deal will enable Spotify users to access 15,000 minutes of BIG FM’s content spread across 13 marquee shows and 1,240 episodes.

According to Sunil Kumaran, country head – Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, the radio station has always aimed at creating content based on deep consumer insights that resonate with listeners. “Over the years we have invested and developed powerful content ideas and IP. This is the time for us to leverage that repertoire of content and expertise we have built over the years. We look forward to our association with Spotify and hosting our content on the platform.”

Big FM hosts a number of shows such as Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor, Yaadon ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra, Once Upon a Time in Bollywood, Actor Calling Actor. Select other shows such as Arth, Lamhe with Mantra, BIG Nayak, BIG Heroes, Kuch Panne Zindagi Ke, etc from the BIG FM library will also be available for streaming. To ensure it is easy on the ears for listeners, each episode will be edited and optimized for the podcast format. This is an important milestone in our journey as we evolve to an audio entertainment company, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited commented. “Our content on Spotify will further amplify the reach of our content amongst our loyal base of listeners whilst tapping into new ones. We have created yet another avenue for our listeners to explore, experience and enjoy their favorite music and shows at their convenience ensuring they are entertained and informed at all times.”

Read Also: How brand essence can help build a competitive advantage

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook