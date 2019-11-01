BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas shares his wanderlust, life’s inspiration and favourite movie

BIG FM CEO Abraham Thomas

On my bookshelf

Currently, on my bookshelf I have Elon Musk: How the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla is shaping our future. Another disruptive find is How brands grow: What marketers don’t know by Byron Sharp. I’m also reading Paulo Coelho’s Brida, which is a story of a young girl’s quest for knowledge and fulfilment.

A movie I’d like to watch again

The Godfather, of course. It is a cult classic. Another movie that I would like to watch again is Andhadhun for its unpredictable storyline and performances.

My inspiration is…

Amitabh Bachchan for reinventing himself time and again to stay strong and relevant. He has proven that age is indeed just a number. MS Dhoni for his impeccable leadership style and calm demeanour that masks his hyperactive and strategic mind perfectly. Lastly, Elon Musk inspires me in a million ways for the sheer audacity of his dreams.

If not in this profession I would have been a…

Chef, definitely. I am a big-time foodie and like to explore all kinds of cuisines.

My wanderlust is…

There’s a mysticism that one experiences in Japan by living in a ryokan (a traditional Japanese inn). I love indulging in their cuisine that includes sushi, sashimi, yakitori, tempura and fugu, the venomous delicacy.