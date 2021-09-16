Big Cash introduces live video feature for Indian gamers

The live video feature enables gamers to create their own gaming communities through private circles and tables.

Real money multi-gaming platform Big Cash has rolled out video chat feature for live Indian gamers. The feature will allow Indian gamers to interact and participate in games through live video. As per the company, the introduction is widely believed to open up the creation of private circles and virtual gaming communities.

This is the first time the Indian real money gaming industry has used video chat in live gaming. According to Ankur Singh, founder and CEO, Witzeal Technologies, the video feature has immense possibilities and will open up the future of virtual gaming. “Video features in gaming are the future. It is the next step in making the gaming experience more immersive and realistic. Aided by several other technological advancements, the video feature is bringing in individual personality traits into gaming, including body language and free flowing conversations,” Singh added.

TThe live video feature enables gamers to create their own gaming communities through private circles and tables. Big Cash will introduce more features to create multiple gaming social communities on its platform. “The first month’s response showed what we had already predicted while creating the video feature. With cheaper data and bandwidth, gamers from across the country – metro and non-metro alike – have taken to video gaming. Notably, we’ve seen a major spike in card games that requires additional skills of body language and expressions. This trend will continue till majority of gamers convert to live video gaming,” Singh highlighted.

In its first month of the launch of the video feature, Big Cash claims to have seen a conversion of 35% of gamers taking to the video feature. The company expects this trend to continue and projects 80% gamers to start using the feature in the next few months.

