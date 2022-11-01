BIC Cello launches new range of Butterflow 

BIC Cello has launched a new range of its preexisting pen, Butterflow. As per the company, the relaunch is part of BIC’s long-term strategy, the Horizon Plan which aims to develop innovative products and ink flow systems that deliver value to customers’ writing experience.

We are expanding and uplifting our product portfolio of affordable and essential products for our consumers to have enjoyable writing experiences, Manos Nikolakis, general manager, BIC Cello, said. “BIC Cello continues to innovate and advance its products grounded on evidence-based research and strategies around consumer demands and evolving needs as well as purchasing trends,” he added.

According to the company, the revamped ballpoint product range alongside the new formats of gel, and roller pens, aims to offer consumers with a smooth, seamless, and enjoyable writing experience across all platforms, without losing the brand fingerprint.

