scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

BIC Cello launches new range of Butterflow 

As per the company, BIC Cello aims to develop innovative products and ink flow systems that deliver value to customers’ writing experience

Written by BrandWagon Online
BIC Cello launches new range of Butterflow 
As per the company, it has revamped ballpoint product range alongside the new formats of gel, and roller pens

BIC Cello has launched a new range of its preexisting pen, Butterflow. As per the company, the relaunch is part of BIC’s long-term strategy, the Horizon Plan which aims to develop innovative products and ink flow systems that deliver value to customers’ writing experience. 

We are expanding and uplifting our product portfolio of affordable and essential products for our consumers to have enjoyable writing experiences, Manos Nikolakis, general manager, BIC Cello, said. “BIC Cello continues to innovate and advance its products grounded on evidence-based research and strategies around consumer demands and evolving needs as well as purchasing trends,” he added. 

According to the company, the revamped ballpoint product range alongside the new formats of gel, and roller pens, aims to offer consumers with a smooth, seamless, and enjoyable writing experience across all platforms, without losing the brand fingerprint.

Also Read

Also Read: Mirchi appoints Yatish Mehrishi as chief executive officer

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.