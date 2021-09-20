Bhumi Pednekar becomes the first brand ambassador of Boddess.com

With this association, the company wants to engage and interact with a wider audience

Boddess.com has onboarded actor Bhumi Pednekar as its first ever brand ambassador. With this new association, Pednekar joins the brand as a beauty collaborator as well, the company said. The company wants to engage and interact with a wider audience with its new brand ambassador and collaborator. It will also release a multi-media marketing campaign soon featuring Pednekar.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Bhumi to our Boddess team as she brings her versatility and values to the platform. Bhumi is off-beat in communicating a vision of a strong, empowered modern Indian woman who embodies ideologies of substance, self-care and empowerment reflected in Boddess’ brand values,” Ritika Sharma, founder and CEO, House of Beauty, said.

“Sharing a mutual love towards beauty and wellness, Bhumi and Boddess are perfectly in sync with the beliefs and ideology of educating and empowering women. Thrilled to be starting this journey with Bhumi to build a revolutionary multi beauty tech and wellness platform that helps consumers make an informed decision,” Sharma added.

Along with establishing a strong connection with Boddess’ existing audience, Pednekar will help onboard a new set of beauty enthusiasts and tech-savvy customers, the company said in an official statement. Moreover, the association will play a pivotal role in extending a superlative customer experience to consumers, the company added.

The platform claims to have reached an audience across 15,000 pin codes since its inception in 2020. Moreover, it is expected to be serviceable pan India by the end of this year. “I have been fond of the platform since its launch last year as I resonate with its philosophy and language. As a beauty enthusiast, I was always looking for a platform that provides a personalised customer experience as beauty is personal to each person,” Pednekar said.

