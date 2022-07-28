Bhaskar Das joins IdeateLabs as chairman

IdeateLabs on Thursday announced that Bhaskar Das has joined the company as chairman. He will be mentoring the senior leadership team in augmenting the company’s offerings across data, content, and community solutions, the company said.

IdeateLabs is enhancing capabilities across functions to build the most comprehensive solutions stack for the brands we work with, Amit Tripathi, managing director, IdeateLabs, said. “In order to navigate the challenges that such growth brings, it was imperative to bring an experienced eye to guide the company’s journey toward becoming a true marketing partner. Having known Das for more than a decade, we have his acceptance of working with the company to build the company vision as we diversify solutions with a customer first digital transformation strategy,” he added further on the appointment of Das in the organisation.

Das is a professional in the marketing and advertising industry. He has been associated with The Times of India (BCCL) as president and board member for over three decades, Zee Media Corporation Limited as the group CEO, Republic TV as the group president, and currently with Unica Token Pvt. Ltd as director, content creation.

“The company is committed to bringing innovative solutions for building brand conversations and is at par with the current market trends, especially in the world of Metaverse and Web 3.0 trends. I look forward to working cohesively with the senior management to sketch growth strategies for the group’s expansion in the Indian and international markets,” Das stated.

IdeateLabs is an independent full-service digital-first marketing agency. The company claims that its clientele exceeds 75 Indian and international names. The agency is building an intersection of technology and brand experiences, using AI, machine learning, consumer experience design, and digital transformation as key pillars. IdeateLabs has its headquarters in Mumbai and offices in Delhi, Bengaluru, Dubai, and London.

