Bharti AXA Life launches new integrated campaign and sonic brand identity

Bharti AXA Life has rolled out its integrated campaign as part of the brand’s #DoTheSmartThing proposition. The multimedia campaign conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, which features its brand ambassador actor Vidya Balan, aims to simplify insurance and provide Indians with a smarter choice in value, products, and services when selecting the right insurance cover. It will engage with audiences across multiple mediums, including television, digital, and social media. Bharti AXA Life has also unveiled its new sonic identity.

“We believe that simplifying insurance can in-turn lead to greater insurance penetration in the country. Our campaign highlights how we help customers make smart-er choices by delivering convenient solutions. The acceleration of digitalisation in the last two years has underscored the need for delivering seamless and hassle-free solutions. One of the TVCs showcase how we have introduced an industry-first, QR code-based smart card, which is a breakthrough for not just customers, but for us as a company as well. We have Balan on board for this campaign and will continue to strengthen customer engagements through strategic brand initiatives across touchpoints,” Parag Raja, CEO, Bharti AXA Life said.

Last year, Bharti AXA Life unveiled its new purpose ‘in a complicated world, we make insurance simple’. According to the company, the latest campaign is centered on how the company delivers on its purpose and helps customers #DoTheSmartThing. It is designed in a multilingual format and will engage audiences through content in Hinglish, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Odia. “The brand’s sonic identity tune reflects its identity, characteristics and is an extension of its personality. The tune is crafted to deliver an exclusive auditory experience and drive recall for Bharti AXA Life across stakeholder segments including the customers, employees, partners, among others. The sonic identity will be leveraged for all brand assets, transactions, customer caller tunes, ringtones, and others,” the company added.

The campaign kicked off with the launch of four TVCs directed by Rajesh Saathi, each focused on the company’s offerings and services. The other TVCs highlight the company’s offerings including 24X7 WhatsApp support, one-day claim settlement for non-early claims (after receipt of all documents), and Guaranteed Wealth Pro plan.

For Geetanjali Kothari, head of marketing, Bharti AXA Life, the integrated campaign creatively showcases innovative solutions that help deliver on the company’s brand promise. “It captures the key customer challenges and requirements pertaining to insurance, and then weaves in our core offerings that bridge critical need gaps. This narrative is brought to life by Balan in the TVCs and campaign imagery. In a quirky and light-hearted manner, the campaign celebrates how our brand is future-ready. We aim to build greater brand resonance through the campaign and the new signature tune,” she stated.

“Bharti AXA Life’s new credo ‘Do the Smart Thing’ is the brand’s provocation to its audience to reassess their insurance choices. And who better than Vidya Balan, a woman who epitomises smartness, to put across the bouquet of innovations in a sharp, relevant way. The campaign also introduces the brand’s new sonic identity. A signature tune that is uptempo and optimistic, setting the brand apart from the category,” Kartik Smetacek, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, stated.

