Bharti AXA General Insurance’s Sanjeev S joins ACKO

ACKO has announced that it has appointed Sanjeev S, former MD and CEO, Bharti AXA General Insurance, as part of its leadership team. He will also join the board of directors of ACKO Insurance, the company said in a statement. His appointment comes at a time when ACKO is gearing up for scale and rapid growth.

ACKO has pioneered many firsts, from direct-to-consumer insurance to embedded insurance over the last four years, Varun Dua, founder, and CEO, ACKO, said. For Dua, Acko has also brought the customer back into focus with fair pricing, seamless claims, and built a new-age brand. “From an upstart, it has created a strong platform and taken the first step, and ACKO needs strong leaders for its next phase. Leaders who imbibe the same values and passion bring their wealth of experience”, Dua said.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything better than having Sanjeev come on board with his 20+ years of experience. In Sanjeev, we have a partner who can propel the vision forward and play a crucial role in getting ACKO ready for its innings at scale,” he added further.

Sanjeev brings with him more than 20 years of experience. He has worked with several leading companies such as Fullerton India Credit, and ING Vysya Life Insurance, among others. He has experience in diverse roles ranging from sales, planning, and distribution to marketing and managed business across different verticals.

“It’s heartening to see what the young and dynamic team at ACKO has already created in the first four years of being in business – the collective resolve to make insurance convenient, transparent, and interesting for customers is infectious and deeply inspiring. It’s a great opportunity to build on this solid foundation and culture and make the collective vision a reality,” he commented.

