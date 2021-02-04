BharatPe names Gautam Kaushik as group president

Prior to joining BharatPe, Gautam was the chief executive officer and managing director of PAYBACK India

BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Gautam Kaushik as its second group president in the company. He will be working closely with Ashneer Grover, co-founder and chief executive officer, and lead payments (including UPI, card acceptance, BharatPe XtraIncome Card, loyalty) as well as new banking partnerships for the company.

Kaushik is a seasoned professional with close to two decades of experience in leading successful multi-million dollar businesses in payments and financial services. Prior to joining BharatPe, Gautam was the chief executive officer and managing director of PAYBACK India where he was leading the largest coalition loyalty program in the country. He has also held multiple roles during his 10 years stint at American Express. Kaushik has been the chief financial officer of American Express- India Business and has also spearheaded many strategic initiatives for the organisation in India and New York, during his stint with the company. Before joining American Express, he worked for Tata Strategic Management Group in Mumbai as a strategy consultant to key Tata Group companies.

“It is important for us to build an engaged merchant base and I am confident that Kaushik’s experience in building one of the largest customer loyalty programme in the country will empower us to do so,” Grover said on the new appointment.

“BharatPe is the fastest growing Fintech startup in the country. The team has done phenomenal work in the past 2.5 years. I believe we enjoy a great opportunity to transform the financial services landscape for merchants across the country and I am looking forward to contribute meaningfully to this journey. Also, I see a huge disruption opportunity from a loyalty standpoint for merchants,” Kaushik added on his new role.

