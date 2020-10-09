BharatPe launches new brand campaign with 11 cricketers as brand ambassadors

The campaign has been conceptualised by Delhi-based creative and digital agency ArtE MediaTech

Merchant payment network BharatPe announced the launch of its TV campaign starring ‘Team BharatPe’ with 11 cricketers. The TVC series communicates the message ‘Hum Hai Team BharatPe – Jo Desh Ke Har Dukandaar Ke Saath Hai Khade’, wherein the team includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shubhman Gill. The campaign has been conceptualised by Delhi-based creative and digital agency ArtE MediaTech.

With its four TV advertisements, the company is set to drive awareness around BharatPe’s range of financial products for small shop owners across India. The new campaign will feature across channels – TV, print, radio, digital and will run throughout the cricket and festive season.

Cricket is a great unifier and hence, for this year’s campaign, we decided to build our own team of cricket stars to reach out to merchants and showcase how our range of financial products can help scale their business, Suhail Sameer, group president, BharatPe, said.

According to Subhasis Beura, head – brands and commerce, BharatPe, the company is hopeful that this campaign will not only help engage better with its existing merchants but also enable it to reach out to a wide range of prospective merchants across the country. “Our TV campaign is well-timed as the merchants are gearing up to shed the impact of COVID and make the most of the festive season. This is timed to catch the cricket fever and the restart of cricket for Team India,” he stated further.

Cricket is an ‘unrivalled’ communication platform in reach, engagement, and therefore, impact, Abhishek Shah, AVP Marketing, BharatPe, said. “The objective of the new campaign is to build demand for our products and services and to humanize the brand. The campaign will serve as a quirky reminder to team up with BharatPe to grow your business,” Shah explained.

