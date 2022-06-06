BharatPe launches ‘Hai Yakeen’ campaign

Fintech company BharatPe, has rolled out its new brand campaign Hai Yakeen. Conceptualised around the power of dreams and tenacity of offline merchants and SMEs, the campaign aims to celebrate success stories of the resilient community of entrepreneurs of Bharat, across a range of industries. The TVC has been directed by ad-film director, Anupam Mishra.

For us, ‘Bharat’ stands for the indomitable spirit, can-do attitude, and the tenacity to bring change, Parth Joshi, CMO, BharatPe, said. “This is the reflection of millions of merchants who are silently marching forward to shape the nation and are the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Their dreams, aspirations, efforts, and innovative thinking can be seen everywhere; every street, every corner, every city- across the country. BharatPe was designed with the intent to empower these millions of offline merchants who play an integral role in building new India. With this campaign, we celebrate millions of untold stories and hope to inspire a whole new set of merchants to believe in the power of their dreams. We are committed to build products that will empower millions of offline retailers and SMEs in the country,” he added.

Designed with the objective of showcasing the passion of small offline businesses, the film crafts stories of six small business owners and highlights how they fulfilled their big dreams with resilience, innovative thinking and hard work, the company said. “The film also establishes the trust BharatPe has in the high growth potential of the offline merchants, while helping them with best-in-class fintech products that are enablers in their growth story,” it added.

Along with the TVC, BharatPe will be running a 360 degree campaign across TV, OTT and digital media. The campaign will be live for four weeks.

