BharatPe appoints Parth Joshi as chief marketing officer

Financial services company BharatPe on Monday announced the appointment of Parth Joshi as the chief marketing officer of the company. In his new role, Joshi will work closely with Suhail Sameer, BharatePe’s group president.

Joshi, a global marketing leader, has extensive experience in building brands, across India and overseas markets. He will bring his in-depth understanding of brands, product development and marketing to fuel BharatPe’s continued growth. In the past, Joshi has played a key role in building many brands across geographies in multinational companies. Prior to joining BharatPe, he was the head of marketing– global expansion markets, Reckitt based out of Singapore. He has also held various marketing roles in GSK and L’Oréal. Joshi is an alumnus of MDI, Gurgaon.

As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the brand and marketing strategy of the company keeps pace with our evolving business, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO, BharatPe said. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to Parth as he joins our leadership team. Parth’s experience with FMCG giants will be instrumental as we aspire to build BharatPe as a preferred financial services and credit partner for tens of millions of merchants. Also, his in-depth understanding of consumer aspirations and behaviour would be key as we build products like BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) for the end customers and scale PAYBACK in India in the times to come,” he added further.

“BharatPe has seen stupendous growth over the last couple of years. It is phenomenal how India has accepted digital payments and BharatPe has been at the forefront of this transformation. I am looking forward to building BharatPe as the preferred brand for our customers. We also have big plans for the consumer side and I am excited to lead and build this business with the team,” Joshi stated.

