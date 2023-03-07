Bharatmatrimony urges to make holi safer for women through its #BeChoosy digital campaign

With Holi and Women’s Day falling so close to each other, Matrimony.com highlighted the message for this season – take a woman’s consent before playing Holi with her. On the occasion of International Women’s Day and Holi, India’s matrimony giant seeks to spotlight this issue through the campaign.

The video shows a woman washing her face which is full of Holi colours. As the colours fade, we see another face, radiating pain and unsettled anger – in reaction to misbehaviour and harassment meted out in the name of festivity. This video seeks to emphasise the need to make Holi safer for women by seeking their consent before celebrating with them and not use it as an excuse for any kind of physical assault.

Created in partnership with Wondrlab, the visual execution was inspired to bring to life this reality behind the festival of colours. Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, content leads at Wondrlab said, “We were shocked to realize that so many women had in fact stopped playing Holi due to this behaviour.”

Commenting on the underlying message, Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Matrimony.com, said, “As a brand and platform, we have always focused on creating safer spaces for women. So when misbehaviour, assault and harassment are on the rise during a popular festival like Holi, we knew we had to urge the public to take notice and make a change especially when it’s falling on Women’s day. We hope this campaign stirs conversations and action towards making Holi safer, more colourful for Indian women, too”.

