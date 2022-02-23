BharatMatrimony ropes in MS Dhoni for its latest social campaign

The social initiative aims to encourage girls to choose education over marriage

BharatMatrimony has recently announced a social initiative with Mahendra Singh Dhoni – ‘Pehle padhai phir shaadi’, to empower girls to choose education over marriage. As a part of the campaign, the matrimony site will award scholarships to select girl students from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, post their 12th standard this year, to encourage them to pursue their dreams through college education. The initiative by the site is executed in collaboration with Dentsu Group.

According to the company, Rajasthan has a low adult literacy rate among females in India, due to early marriage of girls leading them to drop their education. Through initiative to drive social change, BharatMatrimony aims to encourage parents to empower their daughters with freedom to think, choose and take the decision between education and marriage. BharatMatrimony is also creating a ‘shiksha art’ to announce the crucial choice.

A brand in forefront of empowering women, BharatMatrimony is constantly trying to break new grounds and change the social perspective about women, relationships and marriage, Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO, Matrimony.com, said. “We believe ‘Pehle padhai phir shaadi’ will drive social change by encouraging girls to choose education first. Educating a girl is like educating the family,” he added.

“I am associating with BharatMartimony’s #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi initiative to transform the future of girls by empowering them to make the choice between education and marriage,” MS Dhoni, former captain and brand ambassador for BharatMatrimony, said.

“When we saw the problem, the solution did not call for a cutting-edge tech to be employed. Instead, asking parents to hand the decision to their daughters and accept it no matter what, was what the campaign called for. For us, Dhoni was the spokesman to appeal to these parents. And that’s exactly what we did,” Aalap Desai, national creative director, Isobar India, said.

