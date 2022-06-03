Bharat Matrimony urges people to #BeChoosy in their new campaign

BharatMatrimony has launched its new campaign #BeChoosy. According to the company, the campaign has been derived from the insight that while it is generally perceived that most men tend to be picky when it comes to choosing a woman to marry, the same doesn’t hold true for women. Women are still pressured by society into choosing their husband out of limited options, maybe three or four at best. With lakhs of verified profiles on the BharatMatrimony app and a feature to choose based on education, profession, location and more, here both men and women can be as choosy as they want in choosing their life partner. The ad has been conceptualised by WYP Wondrlab.

BharatMatrimony has been changing the social narrative about relationships and marriage, Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer – Matrimony.com, said. “When women, after careful consideration, make their choices be it about education, career, finance or finding a partner, people tend to say they’re being very picky and question their choices. On the contrary, men are never subjected to the kind of scrutiny or questioning when it comes to the same things. That’s why BharatMatrimony seeks to put the spotlight on this issue by encouraging and empowering women to be choosy,” he added.

The campaign showcases a family, having a conversation with the groom just after they’ve met a girl’s family. The film is shot to make the viewer feel odd because the conversation itself is exactly what you would expect a girl’s family to have with her. And men aren’t generally put in that situation. “Society has always looked at finding your match as the end goal, when in fact it is the beginning of the next forty years of your life. So, it is important to choose right. But in our conversations with women who were in the journey of selecting their life partner, we found that when a woman exercises her choice even on fundamental things, she gets labelled as ‘choosy’. We wanted to turn this on its head and make being choosy a good thing,” Ajeeta Bharadwaj, chief strategy officer, Wondrlab, stated.

