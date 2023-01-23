Online matrimony platform Bharat Matrimony has released its annual ‘online matrimony trends report’ for 2022. Based on the activity of the users on the platform, the report reveals that a staggering 280 million members logged in during 2022 from India and abroad.

A total of 4,32,520 members confirmed meeting their life partner on Bharat Matrimony last year.

The company stated that it averaged over 13,000 interactions per minute between its members. “2022 saw over 4 lakh success stories on Bharat Matrimony. We continue to remain focused on reaching out to every segment of the society with an endeavour to make help every Indian find a suitable life partner and lead a happy married life,” said Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com

Further, the report highlighted some of the emerging matrimony trends in 2022 which include, Sundays being the most active days while singles between the age group of 25 years to 29 years comprising the majority of the overall users.

“We noticed that certain engineering profiles increased by 18% and architects’ profiles increased by 10% y-o-y.” added Janakiraman.

Over 5 lakh IT and ITES professionals registered with BharatMatrimony.com in 2022 – a nod towards professionals from the software & tech space preferring online matchmaking.

In terms of interests like sports, the report revealed that badminton was the most preferred sport among women and, unsurprisingly, cricket for men.

It is interesting to note that a sizable number of men included cooking as their hobbies, besides interior designing and video blogging. Further, the report said that around 60 percent of Indians will be open to the idea of marrying outside their caste and community, taking into consideration factors such as lifestyles, hobbies, education qualifications among others.

Also Read Raffles Udaipur onboards Sohil Bhargava as new food and beverages manager

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook